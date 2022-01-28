Caesars Entertainment launches mobile sports betting app in Louisiana
Jan. 28, 2022 9:34 AM ETCZRBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) launches its Caesars Sportsbook mobile betting app in Louisiana.
- Starting Jan. 28, eligible sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register and deposit funds to take advantage of launch offers and special odds boosts on local teams.
- Recently, CZR committed to a $325M transformation of its New Orleans property from Harrah's to Caesars and is currently rebuilding its Lake Charles property on shore with an aim to reopen it as Horseshoe Lake Charles.
- When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location.
- Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City will also each open a Caesars Sportsbook location in 2022.