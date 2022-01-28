Diana Shipping signs time charter contract for m/v Astarte
Jan. 28, 2022 9:40 AM ETDiana Shipping Inc. (DSX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) has announced a time charter contract for one of its Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels, the m/v Astarte
- The 81,513 dwt vessel, built in 2013, was chartered at a US$21,500 daily rate to Tongli Shipping for a period until minimum April 15, 2023 up to maximum June 15, 2023.
- The charter is expected to commence on January 31, 2022.
- The employment is anticipated to generate ~$9.35M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.