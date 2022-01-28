Humacyte posts results from first pre-clinical study for experimental replacement vessel
Jan. 28, 2022
- Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) shared findings from the first preclinical study for the company’s investigational small-diameter Human Acellular Vessel (HAV) used in coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG). HAVs are off-the-shelf replacement vessels, undergoing early studies for vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement.
- According to its presentation at the Advanced Therapies Week, HAV remained patent and led to remodeling and regeneration of host cells in a non-human primate model.
- Following the implantation with 3.5mm HAVs, the primates were under observation for six months. The HAVs examined so far remained patent, Humacyte (HUMA) said, adding that there were also findings to suggest vascular host-cell repopulation.
- “We believe these results further underscore the promise of our bioengineered tissue platform beyond our 6mm clinical-stage vascular indications and moving towards cardiac surgical procedures,” CEO Laura Niklason remarked.
- The company has planned further preclinical primate CABG studies for small-diameter HAVs in support of first-in-human clinical trials.
This was corrected on 01/28/2022 at 10:13 AM. This article was corrected to reflect HUMA as the correct ticker symbol for Humacyte.