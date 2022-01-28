Volcon prices $20M share offering
Jan. 28, 2022 9:52 AM ETVolcon, Inc. (VLCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Volcon (VLCN +3.7%) has priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at $3/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of $20M.
- Aegis Capital, the underwriter, has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 1M additional shares, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.
- If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds of the offering will increase to approximately $23M.
- Offering is expected to close on February 1, 2022.
- VLCN has traded mostly in red since early Jan. 22.
- The shares are currently up on the offering news, a rebound from yesterday's dip of -25.74%.