Volcon prices $20M share offering

Jan. 28, 2022 9:52 AM ETVolcon, Inc. (VLCN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Volcon (VLCN +3.7%) has priced its underwritten public offering of 6,666,667 shares of common stock at $3/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of $20M.
  • Aegis Capital, the underwriter, has been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to 1M additional shares, solely to cover over-allotments, if any.
  • If the over-allotment option is fully exercised, the total gross proceeds of the offering will increase to approximately $23M.
  • Offering is expected to close on February 1, 2022.
  • VLCN has traded mostly in red since early Jan. 22.
  • The shares are currently up on the offering news, a rebound from yesterday's dip of -25.74%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.