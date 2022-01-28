Deutsche Bank says last year's robust revenue growth prompts for continued momentum in 2022
Jan. 28, 2022 9:56 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Germany-based Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) says that last year's revenue growth performance sets up the lender for continued outperformance in 2022, according to the bank's Q4 2021 Fixed Income Investor Conference Call.
- "2021 confirmed the resilience and growth potential of our core business, and thus reinforces our confidence in continued business momentum significantly exceeding our previous 2022 revenues ambitions," Deutsche Bank Group Treasurer Dixit Joshi says.
- Recall earlier this week when DB boosted its 2022 revenue guidance following a robust end to 2021.
- With a high focus on cost discipline, "crystalizing the expected savings and a reduction in investments are the key elements of the cost trajectory towards 70% cost/income ratio target for 2022," Joshi adds. This compares with 84.6% in 2021.
- Expects credit loss provisions to be around 20 basis points in 2022 - it was €500M last year. In a rising interest rate environment, the bank anticipates to keep liquidity levels consistent with its target.
- Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank reported Q4 EPS of €0.12.