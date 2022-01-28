Blackstone invests in VNET through $250M convertible notes purchase
Jan. 28, 2022 10:05 AM ETVNET Group, Inc. (VNET), BXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- VNET (NASDAQ:VNET) trades 4.5% higher premarket after it announced that funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities (NYSE:BX) have agreed to make an investment in VNET through the purchase of $250M of convertible notes.
- The notes have a five years term and carries annual interest of 2%; they are convertible into ADSs wherein each ADS represents a premium of 35% to latest closing price.
- "Over the last two years, we have accelerated the growth of our data center footprint in high-demand locations across China's tier-1 cities. Blackstone's investment provides us with the capital to take advantage of a robust pipeline of attractive development projects that support our hyperscale and enterprise customers," VNET founder & executive chairman Josh Chen commented.
- Transaction closure is expected to take place in early February.