Teck Resources (TECK -5.1%) tumbles in early trading after raising its COVID-19 capital cost guidance for the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile to $900M-$1.1B from its previous estimate of $600M, citing inflationary cost pressures, particularly in diesel prices, supplies and labor costs, as Q4 increases across the company's business are expected to continue into 2022.

Teck says it expects to spend C$2.2B-C$2.5B (US$1.73B-US$1.96B) on QB2 development capital in 2022, including COVID-19 capital; the project is planned to start up in this year's H2, doubling the company's consolidated copper production by 2023.

Teck also says Q4 steelmaking coal sales fell 16% Y/Y to 5.1M metric tons, below the low end of 5.2M-5.7M mt guidance, as extreme weather affected critical transportation corridors.

"Due to ongoing weather-related logistical challenges which have continued through January, clean steelmaking coal inventories at our mine sites are currently near record-high levels," the company says, adding that increased costs in Q4 were more than offset by continued strong prices, with the FOB price rising to $445/mt from $356/mt at the end of December.

Also, Teck says logistics chain disruptions caused Q4 sales of concentrate at Highland Valley Copper to come in 5,600 mt below production.

Meanwhile, copper prices are currently on pace for their biggest weekly decline since October.