Natural gas prices up double digits - for real this time

Yesterday henry hub natural gas prices spiked 70%+ on technicals, as somebody was caught short the February contract, and was forced to cover with within hours of contract expiration. Today, fundamentals are taking the entire futures curve higher, as winter weather prepares to blanket the Northeast.

While energy investor focus has been on European gas and global oil markets, gas at the Algonquin hub serving New England has hovered around $23 for the past few weeks. While most US producers are cut-off from selling into the Northeast given the absence of pipeline access, international LNG producers like Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP) stand to benefit from high prices in the region.

Henry Hub prices at ~$5 are nowhere near Algonquin or European prices, but they are up ~70% year over year and driving share price performance in the shale patch. Chesapeake (NASDAQ:CHK), Antero (NYSE:AR) and Range (NYSE:RRC) have all solidly outperformed the S&P 500 year-to-date.