OLAPLEX invests in beauty company Arcaea
Jan. 28, 2022 10:21 AM ETOlaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- OLAPLEX (NASDAQ:OLPX) has made a strategic investment in beauty company Arcaea.
- Arcaea was incubated on the Ginkgo Bioworks platform and formed under the name Kalo Ingredients. It has raised $78M in Series A funding from a consortium of strategic and financial investors, including OLAPLEX, Cascade Investment, Viking Global, Chanel, Givaudan and Wittington Ventures.
- The company aims to establish a new, regenerative future for the beauty industry through expressive biology. Leveraging technology such as DNA sequencing, biological engineering, and fermentation, the firm wants to develop new ingredients and product experiences for beauty.
- Arcaea founder and CEO Jasmina Aganovic stated: "We are thrilled to have OLAPLEX as a strategic partner and investor as we grow Arcaea. Their insight and expertise in hair care, as well as a shared desire to see new advances to improve consumer health in an industry ripe for innovation, is reflective of the shared future we want to see; and makes them an ideal partner."
- The company is currently working on hair and scalp care programs to expand the tools consumers have to strengthen and protect their hair and scalp across the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.