Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) stock edges higher by 0.6% out of the gate, as Seaport upgrades the stock to a Buy from Neutral on the basis of the company's organic growth accelerating in a backdrop of rising interest rates.

Seaport lifts RJF's 2022 EPS estimate by 6% to $7.50 and 2023 EPS by 7% to $8.80 and compares with $6.63 in 2021, Seaport writes in a note to clients. Furthermore, "after marking-to-market our estimates for the recent market correction, equity risk from here seems lower," Seaport notes. YTD, Raymond James (RJF) shares gain slightly by 0.5%, whereas the S&P 500 index falls more than 9%.

And with the stock roughly at breakeven over the past four months, despite EPS estimates climbing 14% over that time frame, RJF grows its multiple to 11.5x Seaport's FY 2023 EPS - a "healthy discount" to its 10-year average of 13.5x, the note reads. The company's Consensus EPS Revision Trend going out as far as Q3 2023 has been rising, with five up EPS revisions for the upcoming quarter vs. just one down revision.

Earlier this week, Raymond James' Q1 earnings beat the consensus.