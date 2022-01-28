Pfizer granted EU approval for Lorviqua as first line therapy for lung cancer

Jan. 28, 2022 10:25 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Jeenah Moon/Getty Images News

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that the European Commission (EC) cleared its tyrosine kinase inhibitor, Lorviqua (lorlatinib), for commercialization as a first-line option for a certain group of adult patients with advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • Accordingly, Lorviqua, marketed in the U.S. as Lorbrena, will be authorized in the EU as monotherapy for adults with anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)- positive NSCLC who previously did not receive an ALK inhibitor as a treatment.
  • In 2019, EC issued a conditional marketing authorization for Lorviqua for adults with ALK-positive NSCLC, whose disease has progressed despite certain ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
  • The expanded approval for first-line use was backed by results from the pivotal Phase 3 CROWN trial which indicated that Lorviqua cut the risk of disease progression or death by 72% compared to ALK tyrosine kinase inhibitor, crizotinib.
  • In March 2021, the FDA cleared Lorviqua as a first-line option for those with ALK-positive NSCLC.
