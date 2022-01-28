V.F. Corporation (VFC -6.7%) fell in early trading after the company dropped its full-year revenue outlook to $11.85B vs. a prior view for $12.0B and the consensus estimate of $11.95B.

BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel weighed in on the FQ3 report by noting that it is hard to ignore the gross margin disappointment despite the light inventory across the industry. On an adjusted basis, gross margin increased 60 basis points during the quarter to 56.3% of sale, including a 20 basis point positive impact from acquisitions. However, analysts were widely expecting a bigger jump against the comparable from a year ago.

Shares of VFC slipped to a new 52-week low of $62.14 earlier in the session.

Seeking Alpha author Skeptical12 warned on VFC's downside several months ago.