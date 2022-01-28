Barclays stock dips after BofA cuts to Neutral as higher costs outweigh rates benefits
Jan. 28, 2022 10:55 AM ETBarclays PLC (BCS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America analyst Rohith Chandra-Rajan downgrades U.K.-based bank Barclays (NYSE:BCS) on the basis of cost inflation taking hold.
- Shares of BCS slide more than 3% intra-day.
- The bank's focus on its investment banking position and driving growth in the consumer business "look increasingly costly," the analyst writes in a note to clients. As a result, Rajan cuts the bank's 2023 earnings estimate by 8% "as higher costs outweight rates benefits and reduce capital distributions accordingly," the note says.
- Looking at the bank's income statement, its clear that non interest expense is outpacing non interest income in the most recent quarter.
- On the other hand, rising U.K. and U.S. interest rates could add £1.5B ($2.01B) net interest income by 2024, with more support from loan growth and a recovery in credit card volumes, according to the note. Meanwhile, its net interest income appears to have peaked in Q2 of last year.
- Previously, (Dec. 16, 2021) Barclays expected to boost invest bank bonuses by more than 25%.