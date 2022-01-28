Samsara Vision reportedly delays IPO, had filed to raise up to $29.4M

Jan. 28, 2022 10:58 AM ETSamsara Vision, Inc. (SMSA)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

  • Samsara Vision (NASDAQ:SMSA) has reportedly delayed its initial public offering, which had been expected Friday.
  • According to a Renaissance Capital report, Samsara Vision shares were slated to begin trading Friday but the IPO has been postponed. No additional details were given.
  • The medical device company filed in early January to offer up to 4.2M shares with a price range of $5 to $7, which would raise up to $29.4M. Think Equity was serving as lead bookrunner on the deal.
  • The company makes implantable lenses to treat eye conditions such as advanced age-related macular degeneration, a leading cause of blindness in the elderly. Its lead product, the Implantable Miniature Telescope, has already received approval by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to Samsara’s website.
  • Samsara is the latest biopharma company to delay their IPO amid market volatility. Last week, biotech group Incannex pulled their plans to go public.
