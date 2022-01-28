U.S. Int'l Trade Commission investigating Teva, Alvotech biosimilars of AbbVie's Humira

The U.S. International Trade Commission has opened an investigation into biosimilars of AbbVie's (ABBV +0.1%) Humira (adalimumab) made by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA -0.6%), Alvotech, and Ivers-Lee AG.

At issue is whether Teva and Alvotech, with importation of their adalimumab biosimilars, have engaged in "misappropriation of trade secrets and tortious interference with contractual relations."

The statute the companies are alleged to have violated is Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930 which prohibits unfair trade or competition with importation. The purpose of the law is the protect intellectual property of U.S. companies.

In December, AbbVie filed a complaint with the commission requesting an investigation. It stated that the importation would have "the threat or effect of which is to destroy or substantially injure an industry in the United States."

At the time, Bloomberg reported that Abbvie accused Alvotech of recruiting employees to steal confidential information on Humira's manufacturing, and is continuing to poach AbbVie employees

Humira is the top selling drug in the U.S. Through the first nine months of 2021, the biologic had total revenue of ~$15.4B.

Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Terry Chrisomalis recently called AbbVie a strong buy.