Hewlett Packard Enterprise scores win in $5B Autonomy suit

The decade-long saga of Hewlett Packard's disastrous acquisition of British software company Autonomy took a step toward a potential final resolution, Friday, following a U.K. judge's ruling in favor of the computing technology giant.

Judge Robert Hildyard gave a victory to Hewlett Packard (HPE) enterprise, saying that Automony chief executive Mike Lynch and chief financial officer Sushovan Hussain booked fake deals and engaged in other illegal actions that fraudulently manipulated Autonomy's sales in order to lure Hewlett-Packard to buy the company for $11 billion in 2011.

Hewlett-Packard had sued Lynch for $5 billion in 2015. According to a report from Bloomberg, Hildyard said Lynch, who personally made $850 million from the deal, and Hussain, "kept a very careful watch over revenues, especially toward the end of the quarter when Autonomy would have to post its results." Hildyard that because of such actions, "I have reached clear conclusions in these proceedings on the civil liability of Dr. Lynch and Mr. Hussain for fraud."

Hildyard said the exact penalty will assessed to Lynch will be "substantially" less than the $5 billion Hewlett Packard had sought. Lynch still has the option to appeal the ruling.

However, Lynch may have even more problems ahead.

The U.K. court has until the end of Friday to decided about extraditing Lynch to the United States, where he is facing fraud charges.

The Autonomy acquisition is seen as one of the worst in the history of tech sector deals. Then-Hewlett Packard CEO Leo Apotheker banked much of the company's future on acquiring Autonomy, which at the time was the second-largest software company in the U.K.

However, investor anger over the deal, faltering company sales and a damaged stock price led Hewlett Packard to fire Apotheker after less than a year on job and replace him with former eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) boss Meg Whitman. Hewlett Packard also ending up writing off the value of Autonomy by $8.8 billion in 2012.

Earlier this month, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) shares hit a 52-week high.