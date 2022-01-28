TG Therapeutics (TGTX +11.1%) shares have bounced back from a 52-week low on Thursday when investors reacted to news that the FDA imposed a partial clinical hold on certain studies for its combination regimen under investigation for leukemia and lymphoma.

Yesterday, the CEO Michael Weiss made the disclosure at an investor conference organized by B. Riley Securities. However, later in the day, the analysts at the firm defended the stock noting that the FDA’s decision was not based on any new information.

According to the team, the company was close to completing its formal submission of overall survival (OS) data to the FDA from the registrational UNITY-CLL trial, which supported the marketing application for the U2 combination in the treatment of CLL or SLL.

“Partial FDA hold not as bad as you think,” B. Riley analysts led by Mayank Mamtani wrote, maintaining the Buy rating on TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) with a price target of $13.90 to indicate a premium of ~68% to the last close.

The clinical hold comes ahead of an Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) scheduled by the FDA to review the marketing application for the U2 combination.