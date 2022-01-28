Tesla leads mini-comeback for select EV stocks after House sets autonomous vehicle hearing

Jan. 28, 2022

Pockets of the electric vehicle sector are charging back today after a slow open for many of the big names.

The break higher coincided closely with news that the U.S. House Committee on Transportation will hold a hearing on "The Road Ahead for Automated Vehicles" next week, which may be turning the spotlight back on infrastructure spending.

President Biden is giving an infrastructure speech in Pittsburgh today, which was the site of a bridge collapse early in the morning.

Electric vehicle gainers in early trading include Innoviz Technologies (INVZ +8.1%), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT +7.4%), Ayro (AYRO +4.8%), Nikola (NKLA +4.9%), Rivian Automotive (RIVN +4.3%) and Sono Group (SEV +2.6%).

Meanwhile, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is showing the biggest gain of all the consumer stocks in the S&P Index 500 with a 2.95% increase to $854.27. TSLA is still down by a double-digit percentage for the week.

