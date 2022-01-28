Siltronic falls on report that GlobalWafers deal may collapse after failed meeting
Jan. 28, 2022 11:36 AM ETSiltronic AG (SSLLF)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) dropped 4.5% after a report that a GlobalWafers meeting with German authorities failed to ease the regulators concerns over the proposed acquisition.
- GlobalWafers Chief Doris Hsu had a closed-door meeting with German deputy economy minister, but the meeting was unable to resolve the regulator's issues over the Taiwanese company's takeover of Siltronic, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.
- The Germany ministry is still reviewing the deal, though its to unlikely to approved by Monday night, the deadline for GlobalWafers to secure all approvals expire, according to the report.
- Bloomberg also reported earlier this week that Germany is expected to let a deadline for approval of GlobalWafer's $5.3B planned acquisition of Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) expire, which would basically derail the purchase.
- Siltronic (OTCPK:SSLLF) earlier this month said it has not received any information from German regulators about its planned sale to GlobalWafers.
- Siltronic is scheduled to release preliminary financial figures for the financial year 2021 on Feb. 2.
- The apparent inaction by German regulators comes after the transaction won conditional approval last week from Chinese antitrust regulators.