The Walt Disney Company (DIS +0.3%) has appointed Alexia Quadrani as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Ms. Quadrani will serve as Disney's information liaison to the global investment community, while working as a key advisor and resource to the company's senior management team. Her responsibilities will include expanding the company's relationships with sell-side and buy-side investment analysts, industry analysts and investors worldwide, and providing input on the company's financial reporting activities.

Ms. Quadrani served as Managing Director and Senior Analyst, U.S. Media Equity Research at J.P. Morgan for the past 14 years.