Applied DNA says Linea COVID-19 assay can detect new omicron subvariant

  • Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) said that its subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs (ADCL) is ready to launch its Linea 1.0 COVID-19 Assay for the identification of mutations indicating the presence of BA.2 subvariant (BA.2) of Omicron.
  • Compared to relatively expensive and time-consuming next-gen sequencing, Linea 1.0 Assay — a real-time RT-PCR test for COVID-19 — allows the rapid and cost-effective of detection of samples containing the subvariant as a reflex test, the company said.
  • The announcement comes after New York, where a majority of ADCL’s COVID-19 testing clients reside, reported its first confirmed cases of BA.2 on Jan. 27.
  • Detected in more than 50 countries, BA.2 is believed to make up nearly half of total Omicron cases in countries such as the U.S., U.K., Israel, and Denmark.
  • Read: In Jan. 2021, the FDA reissued its Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted for Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit, permitting its use in serial screening of asymptomatic people.
