Grab Holdings drops despite new buy rating at Goldman Sachs

Jan. 28, 2022

Grab bike in green corporate color of jacket and the box to put food. He is prepared to go to deliver food.

Achisatha Khamsuwan/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Shares of Grab Holdings (NASDAQ:GRAB), the Southeast Asian ride sharing and food delivery co. that went public in December through a de-spacing deal, fell 6.6% despite a new buy rating at Goldman Sachs.

GRAB was initiated with a buy rating and a price target of $7.90/share (36% upside) according to Goldman analyst Pang Vittayaamnuaykoon. Goldman's bull-bear case scenario suggest 114% upside and 42% downside.

"We see Grab as the beneficiary of the growing Southeast Asia internet economy, where increased urbanization, rising mobile/internet penetration, digitization of services and consumption, and a large under-banked population form a US$160bn TAM," Vittayaamnuaykoon wrote in a note.

Some key risks that Goldman sees for Grab include higher than expected competition, regulatory changes and an economic slowdown.

Grab shares have plunged more than 50% since going public after the de-spacing deal in early December. The GRAB deal was the largest-ever U.S. equity offering by a Southeast Asian company. The SPAC deal provided Singapore-based Grab with ~$4.5B in cash proceeds

Earlier this week, Grab Holdings drops despite new overweight rating at Morgan Stanley.

