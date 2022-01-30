Harmonic Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETHarmonic Inc. (HLIT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (-35.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $152.72M (+16.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HLIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.