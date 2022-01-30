Fabrinet Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETFabrinet (FN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+32.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $554.97M (+22.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.