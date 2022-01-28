Evercore calls out old-school clothing brand with a Street-high target and 83% upside

Jan. 28, 2022

  • The year may have started off on a gloomy note in consumer discretionary stocks, but one name has started softlines earnings on the right foot with a strong print, and bullish Evercore sees a compelling valuation and untapped opportunities from the "OG" denim brand.
  • That would be Levi Strauss (LEVI -1%), which rallied yesterday on positive reaction to its holiday-quarter report.
  • The firm calls out management confidence as reflected in guidance for more sales accelerations, up 11-13% in 2022 (and 11-13% above pre-pandemic levels).
  • That indicates some ongoing strength in the U.S. as well as continued improvement/normalization in Europe/Asia.
  • In support, it points to several factors, including holiday sales up 9% off pre-pandemic levels; growth in an under-penetrated women's category; the growing digital component of the business; strong wholesale order books; "DTC acceleration"; a new denim cycle and "casualization"; Beyond Yoga; Dockers e-commerce strength; and more.
  • Meanwhile, Levi's seems to managing well through the inflationary cycle: Cotton makes up some 15-20% of cost of goods sold, and Levi's has locked in that income-statement factor at mid-single-digit inflation for 2022, hikes that should be offset by planned price increases, Evercore notes.
  • The denim cycle, management notes, is being driven by a few factors of its own, management notes, including accelerated "casualization" and a demand for looser, baggier fits across men's and women's lines - 40% of consumers are a different waist size than pre-COVID, which is driving some wardrobe replacement, CEO Chip Bergh indicates.
  • Similar to other softlines, Levi's has also used the pandemic to lift its brand, making it more premium, more direct and more digital.
  • Evercore is adding a 2024 EPS estimate of $2.00 to its model, and based on that has a Street-high price target of $40, implying 83% upside.
