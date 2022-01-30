Cirrus Logic Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.14 (+0.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $509.28M (+4.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRUS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward.