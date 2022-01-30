Axalta Coating Systems Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (-46.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AXTA has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.