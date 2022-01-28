Eli Lilly to invest $1B to set up manufacturing site in North Carolina
Jan. 28, 2022 12:24 PM ETLLYBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) plans to invest over $1B to create a new manufacturing site, along with nearly 600 new jobs, in Concord, North Carolina.
- The facility will utilize the latest technology to manufacture parenteral (injectable) products and devices and increase LLY's manufacturing capacity.
- In addition, ~500 additional positions will be required while the facility is under construction.
- LLY also plans to invest $500M in a new biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Limerick, Ireland.
- Lilly anticipates additional future investments in manufacturing to address growth expected from potential new medicines to treat diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, cancer and autoimmune conditions.