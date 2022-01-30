Credit Acceptance Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETCredit Acceptance Corporation (CACC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $12.37 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.36M (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CACC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.