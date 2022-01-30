Cabot FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2022 5:35 PM ETCabot Corporation (CBT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.10 (-6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $870.51M (+16.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CBT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.