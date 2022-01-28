NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.01 (+178.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+19.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.