NXP Semiconductors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.01 (+178.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NXPI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 20 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward.