Helmerich & Payne Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.47 (+42.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $390.47M (+58.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward.