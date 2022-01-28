Potlatch Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Jan. 28, 2022 5:35 PM ETPotlatchDeltic Corporation (PCH)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-60.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $255.5M (-24.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.