Will AGNC Investment Q4 Earnings support its analysts Hold ratings?

Computer key - 4th quarter

jurgenfr/iStock via Getty Images

  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.6M (+67.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, AGNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
  • Amid Fed's purchase tapering plans as well as expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio in Q2 and Q3 which is likely to lead to lower interest income thereby impacting NII in Q4.
  • Quick look at the company's historical NII:

