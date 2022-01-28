Will AGNC Investment Q4 Earnings support its analysts Hold ratings?
Jan. 28, 2022 1:39 PM ETAGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 31st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $305.6M (+67.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AGNC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
- Amid Fed's purchase tapering plans as well as expected spread widening and higher volatility, the company trimmed its investment portfolio in Q2 and Q3 which is likely to lead to lower interest income thereby impacting NII in Q4.
- Quick look at the company's historical NII:
- The near-zero interest rates in Q4 are expected to have impacted margins.
- Federal Reserve during the week said that it will soon be appropriate to raise interest rates.
- With a Hold rating, SA Contributor Scott Kennedy said in his recent piece in Part 2, "I am projecting AGNC will report a combined modest-notable unrealized loss on the company's on-balance sheet MBS/investments for Q4."; He also analyzed earnings in Part 1.
- SA Contributor Patient Tech Investor said that despite interest rate uncertainty he suggests accumulating the stock with a Hold rating.
- SA Author's average rating stands at Hold while Wall street Analysts rating stands at Buy; in past 6-months, the stock has lost 8.5% and is currently trading near its 52-week lows.