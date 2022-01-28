Chevron after the call -- management delivers sober message as shares fall ~5%

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) has been a start performer in the energy sector, reaching an all-time high earlier this week. That said, shares are lower by ~5% today as earnings and cash flow came in below market expectations. On the call management provided additional detail on the "miss" and discussed key moving pieces for the business into 2022:

LNG was a source of fundamental and cosmetic headwinds this quarter as 1) management guided to higher LNG profits on the Q3 call, but under-delivered operationally on volumes, failing to sell spot cargoes at record prices in the quarter 2) ended the quarter with two cargoes on the water, and although these cargoes are to be sold at very high spot prices, they were marked for accounting purposes at lower, annual average prices.

Further bridging the cash flow gap, CEO Mike Wirth jumped in to remind Wall Street that during the downturn Chevron generated a number of net operating losses; those losses have shielded pre-tax income, but in a high commodity price environment, analysts need to assume tax shields will be used up quickly and cash taxes will rise.

On production, management sees Permian volumes up 10% YoY in 2022 on 50% higher spend and 50% higher well completions, they also hope for better uptime at Gorgon, and feel confident in improved results from Kazakhstan; the only item dragging the production forecasts lower is the Indonesian and Thai gas concession expirations.

Management saw around one week of impact to TCO production on the back of protests in Kazakhstan; however, the work force is now fully operational, relatively unimpacted by Omicron, and Chevron planning to deliver TCO expansion within guidance.

Chevron is a good oil business operating in a favorable price environment; however, management is delivering a somewhat sober message. Operations are proceeding well, a few accounting headwinds will reverse in Q1, but oil prices will not sustain these levels, and cash tax payments will go up.