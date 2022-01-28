Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari wants to let foot off accelerator 'just a little bit'

The interest rate hikes that the Federal Reserve has indicated are coming soon equate to letting its "foot off the accelerator just a little bit," said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari in an interview with National Public Radio.

The economy is fundamentally doing well now, said Kashkari, known as one of the more dovish members of the Fed. "But it's a little imbalanced right now and we need to bring it back into balance."

The move is needed to slow demand a little to allow supply chains to catch up, he said. "We think a lot of the reasons that prices are high right now are temporary factors related to COVID... The hope is that as some of these supply chains sort themselves out, some of these price pressures will naturally relieve themselves, and that will mean the Federal Reserve will have to do less."

When asked if the three 25-basis point rate hikes that most Fed members had penciled in to their economic projections is enough, Kashkari said, "we just don't know." The central bankers will have to monitor the data to see what happens with jobs and supply chains, he said.

Previously, Kashkari was in favor of keeping rates at near zero for the rest of this year.

On Wednesday, Fed Chair Jay Powell said there's "quite a bit of room" to raise rates"