The Federal Aviation Administration and wireless companies have come to an agreement that will turn on more 5G towers, the latest development in a messy spat between the aviation sector and phone companies.

"Through continued technical collaboration, the FAA, Verizon (VZ +2.2%), and AT&T (T +3.7%) have agreed on steps that will enable more aircraft to safely use key airports while also enabling more towers to deploy 5G service," the FAA says, praising the strong collaboration from wireless companies that offered more precise data on transmitter location and how signals interact with instruments.

The FAA says it's determined it was possible to more precisely map the shape of affected areas, shrinking the spaces where carriers had deferred turning on towers - and that will enable carriers to safely turn on more towers.

That's a "positive development" highlighting progress on the issue of ensuring better 5G service alongside safe flights, says Nick Ludlum of telecom trade group CTIA.

Since the dispute began that eventually pushed AT&T and Verizon to delay offering some service on Jan. 19, the FAA has cleared most types of aircraft's radio altimeters for use around the signals.

Along with moves higher at AT&T and Verizon, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 0.7% today, and Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) +0.1%.

Even if the planned collapse in air travel didn't come to pass, the dispute still suspended a number of planned flights.