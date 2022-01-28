Fidelity aims to enters the Metaverse ETF market

METAVERSE sign on an electronic chip on a motherboard

AntonioSolano/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fidelity Investment’s looks to join the metaverse trend with the launching of the passively managed Fidelity Metaverse ETF.
  • The fund aims to track the Fidelity Metaverse Index, which is intended to imitate the performance of a global universe of stocks that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to the Metaverse.
  • The fund’s portfolio makeup is constructed using Fidelity’s rules-based proprietary index methodology. Additionally, stocks that generate at least 50% of their revenues from the following areas can be eligible:
  • Computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology, web development, and smartphone and wearable technology.
  • According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fidelity did not provide a ticker symbol or expense ratio at this time.
  • The metaverse space is heating up with the newly launched Subversive Metaverse ETF (BATS:PUNK) taking a shot at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.