Fidelity aims to enters the Metaverse ETF market
Jan. 28, 2022 2:22 PM ETSeries Portfolios Trust - Subversive Metaverse ETF (PUNK)By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Fidelity Investment’s looks to join the metaverse trend with the launching of the passively managed Fidelity Metaverse ETF.
- The fund aims to track the Fidelity Metaverse Index, which is intended to imitate the performance of a global universe of stocks that develop, manufacture, distribute, or sell products or services related to the Metaverse.
- The fund’s portfolio makeup is constructed using Fidelity’s rules-based proprietary index methodology. Additionally, stocks that generate at least 50% of their revenues from the following areas can be eligible:
- Computing hardware and components, digital infrastructure, design and engineering software, gaming technology, web development, and smartphone and wearable technology.
- According to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Fidelity did not provide a ticker symbol or expense ratio at this time.
- The metaverse space is heating up with the newly launched Subversive Metaverse ETF (BATS:PUNK) taking a shot at Mark Zuckerberg and Meta Platforms.