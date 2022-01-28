Union Pacific purchases 10 FLXdrive battery-electric locomotives from Wabtec
- Union Pacific (UNP -0.8%) is looking to upgrade its rail yard infrastructure with the purchase of 10 FLXdrive battery-electric locomotives from Wabtec (NYSE:WAB).
- The new locomotives will be manufactured in the United States with the first units being delivered to Union Pacific in late 2023. This marks the largest investment in battery technology by a North American railroad.
- In addition to upgrading the rail yard infrastructure, the order will support the railroad's commitment to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Union Pacific has committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 26% by 2030 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
- The locomotives are each powered solely by 7,000 battery cells. With 10 FLXdrives, UP will be able to eliminate 4,000 tons of carbon annually from its rail yards.
- Union Pacific recently reported its Q4 report, beating both earnings and revenue estimates