Dragged down by the sudden spread of the Omicron variant, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) has stumbled since mid-November, bringing the stock to a new 52-week low. The renewed headwinds the company hit in late 2021 caused the airline to notch losses in yet another quarter, as the COVID outbreak continues to weigh on its results. Can the stock recover its footing once the pandemic finally passes and provide a boon for investors?

Omicron Halts the Airline Recovery

As of the first half of November, American Airlines (AAL) seemed to be building momentum. Its stock had hit a five-month high as the company was coming off a quarter that marked its smallest loss since the beginning of the pandemic.

However, at the end of that month, the Omicron variant was identified and provided a massive roadblock for AAL's recovery. By Christmas, AAL, along with most of the airline industry, had to cancel flights during the busiest travel season in two years, as waves of employees came down with the new strain of COVID.

The result was a setback for the company's finances. Last week, the company reported a net loss of $931M for Q4. This was a dramatic improvement compared to the nearly $2.2B lost during the previous year's Q4. But last quarter's loss was also wider than the one posted in Q3 and marked the airline's eighth consecutive quarter of red ink.

In the wake of its quarterly results, Doug Parker, the company's CEO, predicted that demand would stabilize 30-60 days down the road, a timeframe that would point to late February or March. That tracks with comments made by other leaders in the industry. Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian reported that pre-booking data points to "really robust" demand starting around President's Day weekend, which starts Feb. 19.

Is American Airlines a Buy?

From early November, when the stock traded above $22, AAL has retreated to a 52-week low of $14.91 set on Friday. The stock edged off that nadir and was trading at $15.39 by about 2:30 p.m. ET, still down around 2.5% for the day.

The prospects for a substantial stock recovery seem tied to Parker's prediction coming true that demand will strengthen in a post-Omicron economy. This model is supported by a look at Seeking Alpha's Quant Ratings, which grade a company on various metrics based on quantifiable information.

The stock gets a solid score for valuation, which sits at a B. Meanwhile, growth has risen to an A, compared to the F it received as recently as three months ago. However, the firm is saddled with a D for profitability (not surprising in a company that has had eight consecutive quarters of losses). At the same time, it gets a D+ for momentum.

These Quant Ratings suggest that a profit recovery could spark serious investor interest in the stock. Given that AAL remains relatively cheap and has strong revenue growth prospects, an ability to reach profitability and spark stock momentum would generate an improving profile.

Meanwhile, SA contributor Stone Fox Capital has called the current slide the "last pause before full recovery." For another perspective, read a bearish take from Reality Check Research, which things AAL has a balance sheet problem.