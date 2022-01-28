Caterpillar (CAT -6.3%) is Friday's biggest loser on the Dow Jones index and sparking broad losses among machinery stocks, as the company's Q4 earnings beat is outweighed by higher costs that weighed on margins and will continue to do so into early 2022.

Also lower: DOV -2.9%, PH -2.8%, IR -2.7%, CMI -2.6%, SWK -2.6%, EMR -1.9%.

A combination of higher freight costs, rising material costs and production inefficiencies related to supply chainconstraints caused Q4 operating margin to contract by 600 bps Y/Y to 11.7%, and Caterpillar sees those pressures persisting into Q1, causing a lower margin on a Q/Q basis.

Higher manufacturing costs more than offset Caterpillar's price increases, which added $507M to Q4 operating profit while the increased costs reduced it by $816M.

On the plus side, the company says additional pricing actions should offset manufacturing cost increases over the full year, leading to stronger margins in later quarters.

Caterpillar also expects declining demand from China this year, driven mostly by a slowdown in the construction market, which could see benchmark sales of 10-ton and above excavators slump 10%-50%.

Q4 earnings call presentation slides