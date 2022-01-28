Weekly oil supply/demand roundup - crude up ~$2.7 from last Friday's close
- This week's DOE inventory updated showed a 5.3mb draw in crude and oil products (NYSEARCA:USO).
- A White House briefing indicated that Western allies would not sanction Russian energy supplies, a view shared by Goldman, though mixed reports since suggest gas production could be sanctioned.
- A judge threw out oil and gas lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, citing climate change.
- Conoco (NYSE:COP) and Occidental (NYSE:OXY) CEOs spoke at a conference in Houston, with both forecasting 800kb/d of US oil supply growth in 2022.
- Hess (NYSE:HES) kicked off earnings season by increasing Bakken spend 75% to accelerate production 15%, putting a serious dent in the "shale discipline" thesis.
- The city council of Los Angeles voted to eliminate ~50kb/d of oil production within city limits within 5yrs (NYSE:CRC).
- Libya planned to raise Es Sider crude exports to a three-year high next month (NYSE:TTE) (OTCPK:OMVKY) (OTCQX:REPYY).
- Mexico oil output was flat month-over-month
- Tullow reported accelerating declines at its TEN oilfield in Ghana, though production from neighboring field Jubilee is expected to grow in 2022 (NYSE:KOS).
- Oil rig count bumped up by 4 this week.
- Saudi Aramco CEO was in the press indicating that oil demand is back to pre-covid levels, despite continued travel restrictions (ARMCO).
- Valero (NYSE:VLO) CEO echoed that view, citing strong product demand as Valero and peer Philips 66 (NYSE:PSX) reported strong earnings.