Catalyst says appeals court issued mandate in its favor in FDA lawsuit
Jan. 28, 2022 2:59 PM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit issued a mandate directing the District Court to enter a summary judgment in favor of the company in its lawsuit against the FDA.
- The company’s legal battle relates to the FDA’s approval of Jacobus Pharmaceutical’s Ruzurgi in 2019 for children with Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).
- That was despite the Orphan Drug exclusivity granted for Catalyst’s rival amifampridine product Firdapse in LEMS.
- In September 2021, the Court of Appeals sided with the company to overturn the District Court decision that upheld the FDA approval of Ruzurgi.
- In a press release today, Catalyst (CPRX) said that the U.S. Court of Appeals issued a mandate directing the District Court that heard the case to enter a summary judgment in favor of Catalyst, thereby vacating the FDA's approval of Ruzurgi.
- For the first nine months of 2021, Catalyst (CPRX) reported $99.7M in net revenue from Firdapse, indicating a ~13% growth from the prior year period.