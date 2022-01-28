Union Pacific Railroad to purchase 20 electric locomotives
Jan. 28, 2022 3:03 PM ETUnion Pacific Corporation (UNP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Union Pacific Railroad (NYSE:UNP) has announced plans to buy 20 battery-electric locomotives for testing in yard operations.
- The railroad will spend more than $100M for the combined purchases and upgrades to yard infrastructure. It will acquire the locomotives from Progress Rail, a Caterpillar company, and Wabtec, which is supplying 10 units.
- Once the orders are complete, Union Pacific Railroad will have the largest carrier-owned battery-electric locomotive fleet in freight service in the world.
- The first units are expected to arrive on site in late 2023, and all units will be delivered by late 2024. The locomotives will be used in rail yards in California and Nebraska. They will be tested for cold and warm weather performance and to assess their capabilities for broader deployment.