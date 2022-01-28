STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) shares were higher on Friday after Baird upgraded the stock to outperform, citing market share gains in both analog and microcontroller units.

Analyst Tristan Gerra raised his rating and price target to $62, up from $50, noting that the Jean-Marc Chery-led company is likely to raise prices this year and demand continues to be strong, aided by content increases in devices.

"Concerns about excess tech supply chain inventories, a potential slowdown in automotive-relative shipments, and lead times coming down contrast with our recent industry checks highlighting power management ICs as one of the brightest demand spot in semis, driven by content increases, along with feedback automotive supply chain inventory levels are normal," Gerra wrote in a note to clients.

STMicroelectronics (STM) shares were up more than 2% to $44.77 in Friday trade.

In addition, Gerra said that STMicro is likely to raise price on analog chips, adding that chip prices could rise as much as 10% industry wide this year, aiding the company's gross margins.

"ST's gross margin is currently at a 21-year high and is solidly entrenched above the company's historical 40% ceiling, driven by mix and pricing, a trend we think will be ongoing throughout this year," Gerra explained.

The upgrade came after STMicro (STM) reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, earning 82 cents a share on $3.56 billion in revenue, compared to estimates of 68 cents per share on $3.55 billion in sales.