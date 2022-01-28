Visa CEO Al Kelly: We will continue to lean into the crypto space

  • Visa (NYSE:V) Chairman and CEO Al Kelly says the company will "continue to lean into the crypto space," as crypto-linked payments gain interest, Kelly said at the Q1 earnings call.
  • Visa credentials and cryptocurrency wallets had more than $2.5B in payments volume in the first quarter of 2022, which is already 70% of the payments volume for all of fiscal Q1, Kelly highlighted.
  • Note that digital asset exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN), along with 65 other crypto platforms, have partnered to issue Visa credentials. More than 100 million vendors in the Visa network are also accepting Visa crypto payments, the company added.
  • Recall that Visa's Q1 payments volume grew 20% Y/Y, with cross-border volume up 40% and processed transactions up 21%.
  • Shares of V gap up about 9% intra-day. Its rival, Mastercard (NYSE:MA), which has also dipped its toes into crypto product offerings, jumps 8% following a strong Q4 earnings report on Thursday.
  • In the crypto world, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.6%) extends gains to $37.2K and ethereum (ETH-USD +5.3%) jumps back to sub $2.5K.
  • Earlier this week, Visa declared a $0.375 dividend.
