Embattled media-ratings stalwart Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) took on a new downgrade today, as Truist Securities updated its take on digital marketing.

The firm cut its rating on Nielsen to Hold from Buy, pointing to three factors, including balanced uncertainty in the coming year (the timing of Nielsen's ONE offering, vs. the efforts by big media to find alternative currencies); a mixed view of 2022 numbers vs. consensus - Truist is above the Street on revenue, below on EPS; and Nielsen's relative position among other firms with digital marketing exposure.

The company should see some support, conversely, from the current valuation and the prospect for share buybacks, the firm says.

In the bigger picture, the industry seems driven to find alternatives, but: "We do not expect near-term impact to financials, nor do we expect NLSN to be displaced, but a rise of alternative currencies could weaken pricing power over time (and keep pressure on innovation/investment)."

Truist's cut Nielsen's price target to $22 from $25, now implying 22% upside.

Elsewhere, it's maintained a Buy rating on Criteo (CRTO +0.9%), with a $50 price target implying 56% upside; it's maintained a Buy on Magnite (MGNI +1.9%), but cut that price target to $23 from $30 (still 90% upside there); and maintained a Hold on Comscore (SCOR +2.1%), with a $4 price target (implying 39% upside).

On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs cut its rating on Nielsen to Sell and Nielsen took another hit from the industry trade group that's been critical over pandemic ratings.