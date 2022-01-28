Vodafone jumps 5% after report that activist Cevian takes stake

Vodafone sign

ollo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has jumped late Friday to a 5.3% gain in U.S. trading after Bloomberg reported that Sweden's activist investor Cevian Capital has built up a stake.
  • Cevian has been in talks with the UK-based telecom in recent months in a push to improve performance, according to the report.
  • Vodafone has moved to the center of European tech consolidation talk lately: Shares moved up on Monday as separate stories emerged about combinations with its UK and Italy units, and the stock jumped again yesterday alongside reports that Vodafone, Orange and Deutsche Telekom are considering merging tower units.
