Why did ChargePoint stock go up today? JPMorgan turned bullish

ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) was one of the leading gainers in the electric vehicle sector on Friday with a gain of 8.95%.

The EV stock received a boost when JPMorgan issued an upgrade to an Overweight rating after having the battery charging specialist slotted at Neutral.

JPMorgan's bull take on CHPT: "ChargePoint is a clear leader in the North American commercial Level 2 market with increasing emerging growth opportunities in DCFC in North America and in L2/DCFC in Europe. We anticipate ChargePoint driving significant growth over the next 5-10 years, with revenues outpacing the growth range of EVs in the US and Europe driven by new opportunities in commercial and fleet operations. The company’s software and services business provides ChargePoint an attractive recurring revenue model."

While Wall Street analysts are generally bullish on CHPT, the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is still flashing Strong Sell.

ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) still trades well below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages despite today's rally.