Charles Schwab (SCHW -1.6%) is falling in late Friday trading after Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford told investors that adjusted expense growth could increase ~6%-7% in 2022, as it spends on hardware and software for integrating Ameritrade with its operations and on fundamental operating expense.

In Q4 2021, adjusted total expenses increased 7.0%; full-year Y/Y adjusted total expenses aren't comparable since they include a number of expenses related to the company's acquisition of Ameritrade.

During Schwab's (NYSE:SCHW) Winter Business Update, Crawford pointed out that the outlook is not a forecast or guidance, but rather a construct of how performance might unfold based on certain assumptions it's making. Among those assumptions are three Fed rate hikes.

If the environment turns out to be better than Schwab's assumptions, Crawford wouldn't expect a significant increase from these spending levels, he said.

As such, this "scenario could produce revenue growth of 9%-10%," Crawford said.

The elements of the adjusted expense increase include about 2.5 percentage points from special compensation increases, 1.5-2.00 pp from incremental client service and relationships, 3.5-4.0 pp from the integration driven hardware & software, and about 4.5 pp for fundamental operating expenses. Subtracting from that level is 2.0 pp of synergies and ~4.00 of specific 2021 items.

